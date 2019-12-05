Horsham boss hails 'brilliant young keeper' Bentley

Horsham goalkeeper George Bentley. Picture by Steve Robards
Dominic Di Paola was full of praise for young Horsham goalkeeper George Bentley after his penalty shootout heroics at Littlehampton Town on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old stopper saved two of the Golds' four spot kicks to help the Hornets win their Sussex Senior Cup third round tie 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 2-2.

An unfortunate error from young Bentley on Saturday helped Margate grab their second goal in their 3-0 win at The Camping World Community Stadium in the BetVictor Premier Division.

But Di Paola was delighted with the 'brilliant young keeper' for bouncing back with a hero's performance on Tuesday.

He said: "He's a brilliant young keeper. He's going to have his ups and downs but we've seen a lot more ups.

"We absolutely trust him. Players make mistakes.

"There were a lot of mistakes against Littlehampton. Footballers are human and humans make mistakes.

"For an 18-year-old he's been brilliant 90 to 95 per cent of the time.

"He's under a lot of pressure as an 18-year-old especially being near the top at the level we're at.

"He's going to have dips. We'll support him when he's good and support him when he's not so good."