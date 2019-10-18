Horsham boss Di Paola: 'We’d have bitten your hand off for good start'

Dominic Di Paola admitted he ‘would’ve bitten your hand off’ for Horsham’s fine start to the 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division campaign.

The Hornets have got off to a dream start since their promotion via the play-offs last season.

The Green and Yellows sit third in the table, with 24 points from 12 games, and are five points behind top-of-the-table Folkestone Invicta.

Di Paola has been delighted with Horsham’s early-season league form but stressed that his side have ‘got to be on it’ in this division.

He said: “You’ve got to be on it. That’s all I can say about this league.

“Bognor is a good example. They spanked Leatherhead and Haringey but they lost to Potters Bar (on Saturday).

“It happens every week. Enfield beat Cray on Saturday and Cray are a really good side.

“If we had been offered this points tally out of this number of games we would’ve bitten your hand off.”

Horsham welcome Merstham to The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Moatsiders have endured an indifferent start to the season after 2018-19’s fifth-place finish and play-off appearance. The Surrey outfit sit 16th with ten points from 11 games.

Di Paola drew parallels between Merstham and last weekend’s opponents Bishop’s Stortford.

The Blues also had an ordinary beginning to the season, but sprung a 2-0 defeat on the Hornets last Saturday.

The Horsham manger was keen to ‘put Saturday right’ but was wary that form ‘doesn’t mean anything’ in the Premier Division.

Di Paola added: “I know their manager (Frank Wilson) relatively well. We’ve played against them but I’ve done a bit of work with him as well.

“They’re going to have good wingers, they’re going to have good firepower. They’ll be well organised and we’ve got to be at our best.

“I think it’ll be a bit like Bishop’s Stortford. They’ve not been on a great run recently but that doesn’t mean anything in this league. That seems to be the common theme.

“The boys will want to put Saturday right.”