Horsham boss Di Paola pays tribute to the management 'collective' after league award

Dominic Di Paola admitted he found his BetVictor Premier Division Manager of the Month Award ‘a bit embarrassing’, and preferred the credit go to the management ‘collective’.

Di Paola scooped the award after Horsham had an imperious September.

The Hornets won all three league games in the month, winning at Brightlingsea Regent and Cheshunt and beating Wingate & Finchley at home, to steer themselves to second in the table following promotion via the play-offs last season.

Despite the personal accolade, Di Paola stressed that Horsham’s good form was ‘down to everyone’ at the club, not just himself.

He said: “I’ve been getting quite a lot of credit. I find it a bit embarrassing.

“It’s a bit of a false one because it’s a collective.

“You’ve got (coaches) Adam Westwood, Jimmy Punter, (physio) Steph Apps, as well as all the players.

“I don’t think the credit should just fall on me. Everybody has been patting me on the back at the moment but it’s not down to me, it’s down to everyone.

“It’s important that everyone understands it’s all about the collective. That’s what we’re all about and that’s what makes us good.

“I don’t massively like all the plaudits because I just don’t think it’s fair on everyone else involved.”

The Hornets were also the recipient of another award following their excellent month.

Horsham were handed the Premier Division Golden Gloves Award for September in recognition of their miserly defence.

The Yellows not only enjoyed an unbeaten month but they conceded just a solitary league goal.

Di Paola was quick to praise his defence, and was of the opinion that the award showed ‘that the boys are doing well’.

He added: “They’re team awards. All these personal awards are brilliant for our goalkeeper.

“He (keeper George Bentley) is a young lad who’s come in and done brilliantly for our defenders.

“But then again eight or nine of them have played at the back over the course of the month.

“It’s a sign that the boys are doing well and doing their best and that can only be a good thing.”