Horsham boss Di Paola: Appointment of Brewster good for the club

The recent appointment of Craig Brewster as Horsham’s director of football can only be ‘good for the club’ according to boss Dominic Di Paola.

The 52-year-old was sensationally handed the role at The Camping World Community Stadium on Monday.

The former Dundee United and Hibernian player, and Crawley Town caretaker manager will work with Di Paola, as well as coaches throughout the club, to deliver a strategy that will offer opportunities for young players within the football club and the community to achieve their potential.

Last week Di Paola set out his long-term vision for the Hornets’ future.

The Horsham manager wanted the club to start bringing youth players through and to begin forging a pathway for those youngsters to break into the first eleven.

Di Paola hoped the appointment of Brewster, who boasts an impressive managerial resume, to the director of football position would help ‘align everything’ in the Hornets manager’s quest to blood more Horsham young guns.

READ MORE Broadbridge Heath chairman scoops coveted sports award | Brighton & Hove Albion to be represented by Southwater Junior Academy in national finals | Date set for Sussex Cricket's return to Horsham

Di Paola said: “It’s good for the club. They need some assistance from the football side so hopefully he’ll be able to align everything.

“(He’ll) set up some structure within the club. At the moment it’s a bit disjointed and no one really runs anything.

“Hopefully he’ll come in an align that so everything runs smoothly from a footballing side.

“I recommended him to the club, and one of the youth coaches recommended him to the club.

“We’ve met a few times from a football point of view and he’s taken a couple of sessions for the first team and he seems a nice guy.”