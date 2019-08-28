Horsham and Horsham YMCA hoping to continue FA Cup adventure

Horsham and Horsham YMCA have discovered their FA Cup first qualifying round opponents after both sides were victorious in their ties on Saturday.

The draw, made on Tuesday afternoon, will see the Hornets travel to Southern League Premier Division South side Metropolitan Police, while YM welcome BetVictor Premier Division outfit Margate to Gorings Mead.

First round qualifying ties will take place over the weekend of September 6-9. Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.

Horsham thumped Tower Hamlets 6-1 to advance to the first qualifying round of the competition on Saturday and have so far yet to taste defeat in the league.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola admitted that his side were in for a ‘tough challenge’ against Met Police, but revealed that the tie wasn’t the main focus at this moment in time.

He said: “I think they were a few minutes away from the Conference South in the super play-off last year so we know that they are going to be a tough challenge.

“I don’t know a huge amount about them player for player, but I know that they’ve got Jack Mazzone who we’re quite friendly with. He’s a good striker and he scores a lot of goals for them.

“I think it’s going to be a tough challenge. We could have got an easier draw but it’s the FA Cup, it goes like that sometimes. It is literally the luck of the draw, it is fair to say.

“It is a bit unfortunate but we’ll look at that one after we get Folkestone Invicta out the way and think about what we’re going to do in that game.”

Horsham YMCA have recorded two victories to see them reach the first qualifying round. YM picked up a 2-1 home win over Southern Counties East Division One side Croydon on August 10 before beating Combined Counties Premier Division outfit Egham Town at home by the same scoreline on Saturday.

YMCA have endured a somewhat indifferent start to their SCFL Premier Division campaign, sitting in 17th with four points from five games.

Despite the Gorings Mead outfit being drawn against a side two divisions above themselves, manager Peter Buckland stressed Horsham YMCA will not be overawed by their higher level opponents.

He added: “Being honest, we’re expected to lose on paper but we’ve done it before. We’ve beaten some big names down there in cup games.

“Since I’ve been at the club, at home in cup games we’ve done Burgess Hill, Whitehawk, Lewes, and in each of those games we were clearly underdogs against bigger clubs and we sprung surprises. I’m not frightened, I’m optimistic."