Horsham 1 Bognor 1 - picture special

Will Miles put the Hornets ahead on 18 minutes before Craig Robson scored his second goal in two games to level it up 15 minutes later. Both sides had chances to win it after the break but the defences stood firm. Check out pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. Images are by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Martin Denyer.
