Horsham 0-3 Margate: Blunt Hornets suffer first league loss in six

Horsham fell to their first BetVictor Premier Division defeat in six games after they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Margate at The Camping World Community Stadium this (Saturday) afternoon.

The Hornets, who never really kicked into gear against Gate, went a goal down on 35 minutes after a tidy finish from Noel Leighton.

The host began the second half with more purpose but two quickfire Margate goals from Kieran Monlouis and Adem Ramadan condemned Horsham to defeat.

The Hornets remain top of the Premier Division but only by a single goal. Second-placed Folkestone Invicta drew 0-0 at Lewes while third-placed Worthing, who are two points off Horsham, drew 2-2 at Haringey Borough.

Dominic Di Paola made one change from the last-gasp win at Potters Bar Town a fortnight ago. Kieron Pamment came in for JJ O'Sullivan, who dropped to the bench.

The first half, on the whole, was a scrappy affair with both sides struggling to create clear cut opportunities.

An early Pamment effort from a break away was straight at Gate keeper Joe Tupper while Kaddell Daniel dragged a shot wide after the Hornets yielded possession.

Midway through the half, a slick passing move saw Margate skipper Reece Prestedge hit a ferocious shot that was easily taken by George Bentley.

The Hornets were flat in the opening half hour and were made to rue their slow start on 35 minutes.

The hosts failed to clear their lines and the ball fell kindly for Gate's Leighton who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Horsham rallied somewhat at the end of the half. An unmarked Lea Dawson powered a header inches over the bar from a corner before Pamment's fiercely struck free-kick was palmed away by Tupper.

The hosts started the second half brightly. Just a minute after the restart Chris Smith superbly turned his defender and hit a shot that was well blocked by Tupper.

A Hornets corner caused havoc in the Gate area but no one in a yellow shirt could get a telling touch.

Margate doubled their advantage just after the hour mark after an uncharacteristic mistake from Bentley.

Monlouis was allowed too much space and fired a 25-yard shot at goal. Bentley looked to have it covered but the ball managed to squirm underneath the young keeper to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The Hornets had looked much better in the second period but Margate added their third of the afternoon just four minutes later.

A buccaneering Daniel run saw him bomb past Harvey Sparks and round Bentley. The winger squared the ball to Elliott Reeves, who saw his shot blocked on the line but Ramadan fired home the rebound.

The Hornets had their first gilt-edged chance of the second half with ten minutes to go. A whipped corner met the head of Dawson but he skewed his effort wide.

Horsham: Bentley, Metcalf (O'Sullivan 73), Sparks, Brivio (Harris 58), Shelley, Mills, O'Toole, Dawson, Smith, Pamment (Kelly 66), Harding, Unused: Miles, Charman.

Referee: Alex Bradley

Attendance: 747