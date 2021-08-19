Hornchurch defeat leaves Horsham boss unfazed

Horsham FC emerge for the new season in the Isthmian premier / Picture: Matt Jones

The Hornets lost 2-0 at home to one of the premier division’s fancied sides, Hornchurch, on Saturday in front of nearly 600 fans.

Di Paola admitted his side were off the pace in the first half but said he saw plenty of positive signs as the match wore on.

They went into the game without injured Harvey Sparks, Will Miles, Danny Dudley, Doug Tuck, Alex Laing and Shamir Fenelon and Di Paola said these were players that would make a big difference on their return.

The Hornets now aim to get their league account up and running this Saturday at Haringey.

Di Paola said: “In the first half we didn’t do ourselves justice but in the second half we did okay.

“Hornchurch will go close to winning it and have a lot of firepower so it was a tough opening game.

“And we are a work in progress. Once we get everyone back in a month or so, we will be okay.

“I’m not too disheartened. We’re missing a centre-half, a left-back, a central midfielder and a forward, which is a lot for any team. Those who played did well and it shows we have depth to our squad.”

Horsham were promoted to step four of the non-league game in 2019 and Di Paola believes this year’s Isthmian premier line-up is the strongest they have seen since they joined it.