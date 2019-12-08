Homes firm kits out young Barnham footballers

Barnham Trojans under-eights have received a £650 donation from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties for new kits.

The cash boost will be used to purchase new waterproof jackets for the four teams to keep the players looking smart when training and playing away games.

The club, based close to the homebuilder’s Hedgerows development, provide football training for young people aged seven to 21 in Barnham and its surrounding communities.

Matt Terry, Barnham Trojans FC team manager, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to have received such a sizeable donation from Taylor Wimpey.

“We’re continually striving to raise the funds to ensure all of the players have access to training and matches and this donation enables us to do exactly that.

“The new jackets look fantastic and all of the players are excited to travel far and wide wearing them – we’re set for success and very excited for the current season!”

Roz Wells, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re passionate about supporting the communities in which we build and we’re incredibly proud to be associated with Barnham Trojans FC as they play such an important role in the community.

“We want to wish the Barnham Trojans under-eights lots of luck for the season ahead – we will be following the league and cheering you on all the way.”