Hollie Krupa hits a hat-trick in AFC Littlehampton Ladies' stunning comeback win over struggling Milford & Witley

A superb hat-trick by Hollie Krupa helped AFC Littlehampton Ladies continue their unbeaten run with a 3-2 win at Milford & Witley.

Despite falling behind inside the first minute, the visitors' spirits were certainly not dampened.

In-form Littlehampton instead rose to the challenge on a very heavy pitch which was only going to get worse as the rain persisted.

It was the visitors who carved out the most chances with good opportunities falling to Pippa Langridge and but for a string of fine saves, they could have had the game wrapped up muck earlier.

Krupa's fantastic strike a minute before the break drew Littlehampton level.

But on the hour, a little against the run of play, a speculative long range effort fired the hosts ahead for a second time.

Milford were desperate to keep hold of their slender lead which led to some heroic defending as bodies were being put on the line.

However, Katie Burling was instrumental as Littlehampton drew themselves level for a second time.

Krupa's presence and power was proving too much for the home defence and 15 minutes from time she slotted past the onrushing goalkeeper.

AFC Littlehampton then took the lead for the first time minutes later.

Becky Simmonds collected a superb pass from Chloe Cairns, the former drifted past two defenders and threaded the ball into the path of Hollie Krupa, who chipped home to complete her hat-trick.

There was to be another twist five minutes from time, though.

The referee awarded the home side a penalty, although it appeared the contact came outside the area.

Littlehampton goalkeeper Lani Smith would prove the hero, saving the resulting spot kick as the visitors held on to the lead.

The stopper was congratulated by her team-mates for earning the three points.

It was an all-round fantastic team performance with passion and team spirit in abundance.

But for netting a superb treble and her all-round play, Krupa was awarded the EMW/Photronix player of the match.