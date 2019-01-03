Hinshelwood eager for Worthing to be more entertaining

Adam Hinshelwood is calling for Worthing to rediscover their entertaining edge.

Worthing ended 2018 with a 2-0 home victory over Corinthian Casuals on Saturday, securing a first victory in five attempts.

Although Hinshelwood's side sit just three points off the play-off places in seventh with games in hand on each of the six teams above them, they've won just two of their previous seven league matches.

And the Worthing boss believes his side have become less entertaining to watch over a recent slump in form.

However, Hinshelwood is keen for his side to address that as they head into 2019.

Worthing's first game of the new year is at Margate on Saturday and the team will be hoping to provide their travelling support with something to cheer.

Hinshelwood said: “We’ve got to pick up our performances and get back to being a more entertaining side to watch.

“I’m sure it will come and hopefully it will be off the back of the three points against Corinthian Casuals."

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and defenders Will Miles, Alfie Young and Aarran Racine all remain sidelined and will not be available for the trip to Margate.

