Hinshelwood determined to better last season as Worthing get set for new campaign

Adam Hinshelwood is eager for Worthing to improve on their achievements of last season ahead of another campaign in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The club secured a ninth-placed finish last term and collected 65 points, missing out on a play-off spot by five points.

But Hinshelwood wants both the final points total and placing to be improved upon come April.

Worthing start the season at Folkestone on Saturday.

And Hinshelwood feels the opening month of the season will provide a good picture of how they could fare this season.

Games against Lewes, AFC Hornchurch, rivals Bognor and Margate follow in August after the curtain-raiser.

With Hinshelwood interested to see how Worthing perform over what looks to be a tricky start.

He said: "We just want to better the points total, games won, goals conceded and scored and just look to better that this season.

“We’d be stupid to think anything over than that really.

“It’s a tough opening month we’ve got. There are two trips down to Kent with Folkestone and Margate expected to be in the mix.

“Bognor and Lewes will also be in the mix. AFC Hornchurch have got an experienced manager and really improved last year.

“We’ll know where we are come the end of the first month.”

But Worthing will be without goalkeeper Carl Rushworth for the opening weeks of the season.

The 18-year-old joined from Brighton earlier in the week but is recovering from a finger injury.

Although Roco Rees, who played in the 6-0 friendly win over Whyteleafe in the final pre-season friendly, has joined on a work experience arrangement until Rushworth recovers.

And Hinshelwood looks set to start with the young Brighton goalkeeper at Folkestone.

