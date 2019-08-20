Hinshelwood blasts 'unacceptable' Worthing display in hammering at the hands of Hornchurch

Adam Hinshelwood branded Worthing’s 6-0 home hammering at the hands of Hornchurch as ‘unacceptable’.

The hosts capitulated in front of their own support at Woodside Road after captain Darren Budd was forced with a fractured fibula on 52 minutes.

Chris Dickson went on to hit a hat-trick while Ronnie Winn was at the double before substitute Charlie Stimson rounded off the scoring.

All of those strikes came in the final 34 minutes as Worthing fell apart.

The way in which his side unravelled left manager Hinshelwood worried.

And the former Brighton defender believes the club’s supporters have every right to be angered by what they saw.

He said: “I think we’ve absolutely gifted them all six goals so that is cause for concern.

“After the first goal the confidence just drained out of the side.

“They exposed our defensive frailties that we showed last season.

“If we don’t learn then we’ve got to look at personnel and changing them because we can’t have that.

“It’s a completely unacceptable performance and the fans are right to show their frustrations because a club like Worthing losing 6-0 at home is totally and utterly unacceptable.

“I was really happy with what I had seen in the first half.

“Everything that we spoke about from the Lewes game, we implemented to a tee.

“The only disappointing thing was that we didn’t come in with a lead at the break, which would’ve made the game completely different.

“But it was embarrassing to watch us in the end.”

But Hinshelwood is adamant it would have been a different story had Budd not been forced off eight minutes after the restart.

The club confirmed in the aftermath of the loss that the former Bognor midfielder fractured his fibula.

Hinshelwood added: “In the second half there was a disgusting tackle on Darren Budd.

“The referee waved play on but it’s left him with a fractured fibula, so we’re disappointed with that.

“We just seemed to unravel after that, which is concerning.”

