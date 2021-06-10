Here is what Goffs Manor's unique Euro 202 hospitality will look like plus the key fixtures
Goffs Manor in Crawley, West Sussex, is hosting a unique ‘Euro 2020*’ hospitality experience beginning on Friday, June 11 at 8pm.
The team has transformed the pub’s outdoor heated marquee into a relaxed seated hospitality setting that promises to bring guests the atmosphere of the football stadium, in the comfort of their local pub.
The price of each ticket includes a good view of the big screen and a burger and fries from the Euro menu, washed down with either two pints of Forum Helles Lagers, two bottles of Old Mout ciders or two pints of Heineken Zero. Soft drinks are also available.
Neil Robertson, General Manager of Goffs Manor, said: “We wished to provide our guests with a high-quality experience inspired by the hospitality box setting at stadiums, since football lovers are unable to be pitch-side this year.
“We’ve created a safe, enjoyable and family-friendly environment for guests to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink - bringing the best of ‘Euro 2020’ to Crawley.”
Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming matches at £25 per person, per event.
Bookings are available for tables ranging from 4-6 people and can be confirmed by either calling the pub on 01293 540982 or emailing [email protected]
If you are solo or have a smaller party, please call the pub to discuss.
Please visit www.thegoffsmanor.co.uk/euros for more information.
Goffs Manor will be showing the following matches on its big screen, details on the timings for the quarters, semis and final will be announced in due course.
Friday 11-Jun Turkey vs Italy 8pm
Saturday 12-Jun Wales vs Switzerland 2pm
Sunday 13-Jun England vs Croatia 2pm
Monday 14-Jun Scotland vs Czech Rep 2pm
Wednesday 16-Jun Wales vs Turkey 5pm
Friday 18-Jun England vs Scotland 8pm
Sunday 20-Jun Wales vs Italy 5pm
Tuesday 22-Jun England vs Czech Rep 8pm
Tuesday 22-Jun Croatia vs Scotland 8pm
Saturday 26-Jun Potential Wales 2nd Round 5pm/8pm
Sunday 27-Jun Potential Eng/Scot 2nd Round
Monday 28-Jun Potential Eng/Scot 2nd Round
Tuesday 29-Jun Potential Eng/Scot 2nd Round
Saturday 03-Jul Quarter Finals
Sunday 04-Jul Quarter Finals
Tuesday 06-Jul Semi Finals
Sunday 11-Jul Final