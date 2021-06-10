The team has transformed the pub’s outdoor heated marquee into a relaxed seated hospitality setting that promises to bring guests the atmosphere of the football stadium, in the comfort of their local pub.

The price of each ticket includes a good view of the big screen and a burger and fries from the Euro menu, washed down with either two pints of Forum Helles Lagers, two bottles of Old Mout ciders or two pints of Heineken Zero. Soft drinks are also available.

Goffs Manor

Neil Robertson, General Manager of Goffs Manor, said: “We wished to provide our guests with a high-quality experience inspired by the hospitality box setting at stadiums, since football lovers are unable to be pitch-side this year.

“We’ve created a safe, enjoyable and family-friendly environment for guests to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink - bringing the best of ‘Euro 2020’ to Crawley.”

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming matches at £25 per person, per event.

Bookings are available for tables ranging from 4-6 people and can be confirmed by either calling the pub on 01293 540982 or emailing [email protected]

The Euro 2020 hospitality at Goffs Manor

If you are solo or have a smaller party, please call the pub to discuss.

Please visit www.thegoffsmanor.co.uk/euros for more information.

Goffs Manor will be showing the following matches on its big screen, details on the timings for the quarters, semis and final will be announced in due course.

Friday 11-Jun Turkey vs Italy 8pm

The Euro 2020 hospitality at Goffs Manor

Saturday 12-Jun Wales vs Switzerland 2pm

Sunday 13-Jun England vs Croatia 2pm

Monday 14-Jun Scotland vs Czech Rep 2pm

Wednesday 16-Jun Wales vs Turkey 5pm

The Euro 2020 hospitality at Goffs Manor

Friday 18-Jun England vs Scotland 8pm

Sunday 20-Jun Wales vs Italy 5pm

Tuesday 22-Jun England vs Czech Rep 8pm

Tuesday 22-Jun Croatia vs Scotland 8pm

Saturday 26-Jun Potential Wales 2nd Round 5pm/8pm

Sunday 27-Jun Potential Eng/Scot 2nd Round

Monday 28-Jun Potential Eng/Scot 2nd Round

Tuesday 29-Jun Potential Eng/Scot 2nd Round

Saturday 03-Jul Quarter Finals

Sunday 04-Jul Quarter Finals

Tuesday 06-Jul Semi Finals