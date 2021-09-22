'He'll probably go to bed regretting it' - Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver on Crawley Town star's red card in 2-2 draw

Nadesan, who had come as a sub at half-time to replace the injured Joel Lynch, was involved in a head-to-head with Connor Hall in the 65th minute.

Hall was shown a yellow card but Nadesan, who had appeared to move his head more in the 'locked horns' was dismissed.

Ashley Nadesan saw red in Crawley Town's 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town

Crawley were leading 2-1 at the time but the game finished 2-2.

The incident happened in front of the dugouts and Weaver said: "There was a bit of niggle in the game times, nothing over the top until that incident. They locked horns.

"The actual move downwards into our player's nose, he knows, and their assistant said 'well he's off now isn't he'. We had a n incident like it at the weekend, he probably go to bed tonight regretting it."

Weaver's men did equalise after the dismissal when a great Jack Muldoon run and cross was put into his own goal by Archie Davies but they could not quite get the winner.

Weaver said: "It was a passionate game of football and a good advert for this level of football.

"We were shell shocked when they scored twice quickly after being 1-0 up and looking good but that's the element of the game we just have to keep maturing and getting better defensively.

"At the end of the day we can't be too disheartened coming here and getting a point and playing well.