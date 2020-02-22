Head coach Yems pleased Crawley Town avoided a 'banana skin' against Stevenage

Crawley Town head coach John Yems praised his players for avoiding a 'banana skin' in the Reds 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Stevenage.

Goals in either half from Bez Lubala and Ashley Nadesan saw Yems' side extend their unbeaten home run to eight games and move up to 12th in League Two.

The head coach was delighted with Crawley's 'resilience' and gave particular praise to the Reds' substitutes.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com Yems said: "Stevenage are coming here well organised and they've got a new manager.

"It was one of them where it could have been a bit of a banana skin but, fair play to the boys, we stuck at it and got the goals.

"It's one of them where you pick the paper up tomorrow and we've won 2-0.

"We showed a lot of resilience today. It wasn't the best performance but it was good.

"We changed it tactically. Jack (Powell) came on and Pan (Camara) came on and we just had to liven it up a little bit.

"Ricky (German) came on and had a go. I think if we can hold on to young players and add to them and progress, the future will be bright at Crawley."

Going in to Saturday's game at The People's Pension Stadium, Stevenage had suffered six consecutive league defeats.

Boro manager Graham Westley resigned from his post last Sunday with the club rock bottom of League Two.

Despite Stevenage's beleaguered position, Yems stressed that the Reds were never going to 'underestimate' Boro as they had been a 'thorn in the side of Crawley'.

He added: "We never underestimate anybody. I keep saying it and I've been told off for saying it.

"There's no easy games in this league. Over the years they have been a bit of a thorn in the side of Crawley.

"They've got good players on paper but unfortunately paper doesn't win games."

Reds top-scorer Ollie Palmer was not in the squad for Saturday's game and Yems explained the reason for the striker's absence.

He said: "Ollie had a groin strain. He picked it up last week and his back was playing up.

"We have a little rule where if you can't train you can't play."

The Reds visit third-placed Exeter City next Saturday.

The Grecians were knocked off the League Two summit on Saturday after the Devon side suffered a 2-1 defeat at play-off hopefuls Northampton Town.

Yems conceded 'it won't be easy' at St James Park but admitted that he hadn't given the game much thought.

He added: I'm not even looking at Exeter. Let's enjoy today, worry about Exeter when we get back to work next week.

"I'm sure, knowing the people and time I spent down there, it won't be easy.

"But let's make sure it's not easy for them."