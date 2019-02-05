Haywards Heath Town win seven-goal thriller against ten-man Three Bridges, night to forget for Burgess Hill Town

Nathan Cooper scored an injury-time goal as Haywards Heath Town won a seven-goal thriller with Three Bridges.

Callum Saunders gave Haywards Heath Town the lead on 25 minutes before Connor French equalised for the home side on 36 minutes. Brannon O'Neill gave Bridges the lead two minutes before half-time.

George Gaskin made it 3-1 before Alex Laing got Heath's second. Bridges were then reduced to 10 men when Alex Clark was shown a red card on 63 minutes and four minutes later it was all square as Saunders equalised.

Copper then popped up in injury time to claim all three points for Shaun Saunders' men

Burgess Hill Town had the worst possible start against Harlow Town, going 2-0 down after just nine minutes through goals from Matthew Foy and Tom Hitchcock.

Foy then made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot. James Richmond pulled one back in the second half

