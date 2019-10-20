The mascots with the team.

Haywards Heath Town v Hastings United in pictures

Hastings United remained unbeaten in the league after a 1-1 draw against Sussex rivals Haywards Heath Town.

Trevor McCreadie and Ben Pope were the goalscorers. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his photos.

Ryan Warwick goes away from the defender.
Josh Spinks sees his header saved.
Tempers flare after a foul.
Trevor McCreadie opens the scoring.
