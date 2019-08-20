Haywards Heath Town v Burgess Hill Town: McCreadie hits four as Heath stun the Hillians

Trevor McCreadie scored four goals as Haywards Heath Town stunned Burgess Hill Town 5-1 at Hanbury on Tuesday night.

Both sides enjoyed wins on the opening day and last met in the Sussex Senior Cup final last season when Simon Wormull's men came out on top.

But it was Shaun Saunders' side who drew first blood when Trevor McCreadie gave them the lead in the 25th minute. The Hillians had their chances and on 31 minutes the club tweeted: "Oh my giddy Aunt! One, two, three, four Hillians’ efforts off the line...wow.".

The score remained 1-0 at half time. But just five minutes after the break it was 2-0 after a defensive error from Jonah was capitalised on by McCreadie who scored his second.

And on 62 minutes it was three for Heath and three for McCreadie when fired home from close range. On 73 minutes it was four as McCreadie pounced on another defensive error.

Warren Mfula then pulled one back to make it five in two, but Callum Saunders made it 5-1 just minutes later.

