Haywards Heath Town striker joins fellow Bostik South East side

Haywards Heath Town striker Andrew Dalhouse has joined Herne Bay.

The move is a short term one and the club tweeted: "We look forward to welcoming him back in the future."

Dalhouse scored eight times in 10 matches for Heath.

Herne Bay are currently bottom of the Bostik South East Division.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town boss looking forward to a 'massive' January | Hassocks skipper makes 100th appearance for the club | Hassocks Football Club nostalgia: Pictures from the past including when the Robins played Chelsea