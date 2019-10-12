Haywards Heath Town keeper Glover hits dramatic winner in FA Trophy - watch the goal here

Goalkeeper Luke Glover scored a dramatic winner for Haywards Heath Town in their FA Trophy win over Bracknell Town.

Byron Napper gave Heath the lead before Bracknell equalised. Glover popped up with the winner in the 88th minute.

Callum Saunders tweeted: "When ur GK scores the winner in the 88th!! You love to see it!!"

@Zedpee84 replied: "Naaaah your joking comeeeee onnnnnn @LukeGlover_1999 mazzaaaaa"

The club tweeted: "What an end to the game as @LukeGlover_1999 scores to put Heath into the next round of the @BuildbaseUK FA Trophy with a 2-1 over @BracknellTownFC @B_Napper had given Heath the lead with a wonder strike before the visitors were back level after an error."