Haywards Heath Town enjoyed a brilliant 5-1 win against Faverhsam Town on Tuesday night at Hanbury.

After two wins against Sevenoaks Town in the space of five days, they capped the week with this win, with goals Byron Napper, Danny Cumber, Nico Cotton, Andrew Dalhouse and Raheem Sterling-Park. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures.

Hamish Morrison looks for options.

Danny Cumber challenges a defender.

Raheem Sterling-Parker gets away from a defender.

Byron Napper's shot ends up in the Faversham goal.

