Haywards Heath Town expecting a different Greenwich Borough outfit

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders is expecting a 'more solid' Greenwich Borough team that were beaten 4-1 by the Blues earlier in the season whne they face each other on Saturday.

Goals from Josh Spinks, Andrew Dalhouse, Callum Saunders and Nathan Copper gave Heath a convincing 4-1 win in December.

But Saunders knows it won't be as easy this time round.

He said: "We won there quite well but since then there has been a change in management and new people have come in and have put in some half decent performances and look a more solid outfit to the one we played before.

"If we are not switched on it could be a long afternoon for us. They are fighting for points, they are not playing for nothing so it will be a toughy."

Saunders' side beat Faversham Town 2-0 midweek which saw Karly Akehurst return from suispension and Keiron Rowe get some game time.

Saunders said: " We are in good shape.

"I have got a dilemma with selection because with big games coming up everyone working hard and doing the right things and everyone wants to play."

After Greenwich, Heath face Burgess Hill Town in the semi-final of the Sussex Senior Cup.