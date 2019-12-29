Haywards Heath Town draw with Whitehawk - in pictures
The points between Haywards Heath Town and Whitehawk were shared for the second time this season but it could have been all three points for Heath.
Goals from Ryan Warwick and Callum Saunders ensured the points. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures.
Manager Shaun Saunders is deep in thought.
Hamish Morrison brings the ball out of defence.
Byron Napper looks for options.
Nathan Cooper wins the ball in the air.
