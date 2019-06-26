Haywards Heath Town defender joins management team

Haywards Heath Town defender Tom Graves will be in the dugout at Hanbury Stadium next season

Graves will be assisting Shaun Saunders, Roy Staughton and Paul Batchelor in the dugout and provide a great transition between the management and the players.

Graves who has gained vast experience through his playing days up as high as conference level has also signed playing forms so is available if required.

The defender has made 116 appearances in the Blue and White of Heath and has scored 11 goals of which two came last season with an 89th minute winner against Herne Bay and also the important opener in the 2-1 win against Whitstable Town at the start of April.

The club said in their statement: "We all wish Tom well in his new role."