Haywards Heath Town cup fixture dates annnounced

Haywards Heath Town are progressing in two cups and the dates for both fixtures have both been announced.

Both the Sussex Senior Cup Quarter Final and the Sussex RUR Charity Cup Semi Fianl will be played at Hanbury in January

First up will be a place the quarter Final of the Sussex Senior Cup which will be played on Tuesday January 15 with Heath hosting East Preston at Hanbury with a 7:45pm kick off.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull hoping 'it's a good time' to face Worthing on Boxing Day | Haywards Heath Town will go into Horsham clash as 'underdogs' says Saunders | Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion: Likely line-ups for Premier League clash

A week later on Tuesday January 22 Shaun Saunders' side face current SCFL leaders Chichester City FC at Hanbury in the semi final of the Sussex FA RUR Charity Cup.

January is now turning into a busy month for Heath and shapes up as follows:

Saturday 5th January - Home Vs Ramsgate FC

Saturday 12th January - Away Vs Hythe Town Fc

Tuesday 15th January - Home Vs East Preston FC

Saturday 19th January - Home Vs Guernsey FC

Tuesday 22nd January - Home Vs Chichester City FC

Saturday 26th January - Away Vs Sittingbourne FC