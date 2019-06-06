Haywards Heath Town continue busy week with two more signings

Haywards Heath Town have confirmed two more signings in what has been a busy week.

After the news Callum Saunders, Lloyd Cotton, Jamie Brotherton, Byron Napper and Kenny Pogue had all signed for the 2019/20, the Blues have confirmed the services of Karly Akehurst and former Worthing and Loxwood defender Matt Boiling.

It will be Akehurst's fourth season with the club and scored 15 goals last season.

Boiling, 19, played more than 40 games during his time at Woodside Road. The club tweeted: "The club are delighted to Welcome Matt Boiling to Hanbury. The Young defender previous at Worthing FC and Loxwood is a superb addition to the squad."

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Town confirm two more signings | Haywards Heath Town announce three signings | Championship club interested in Crawley Town trio for seven-figure fee