Haywards Heath Town confirm two more signings

Haywards Heath Town have announced two more signings for the 2019/20 season.

The Blues yesterday tweeted the news that Callum Saunders, Lloyd Cotton and Jamie Brotherton signed on the dotted line.

Byron Napper. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

And tonight (Tuesday) they have announced that Kenny Pogue and Byron Napper have re-signed.

Forward Pogue joined the Blues towards the end of last season from Sevenoaks.

Former Crawley Town player Napper was a major influence on and off the field in Heath's successful first season in the Bostik South East Division.

SEE ALSO Haywards Heath Town announce three signings | Crawley Town Elite and Development takes on Crystal Palace | Captain Beck is back at Burgess Hill Town