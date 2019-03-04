Haywards Heath Town boss named Manager of the Month

Shaun Saunders has been named Bostik South East Manager of the Month for February.

The Bostik League said on their website: "Another new name goes on our South East award, and we’re delighted to confirm that it’s heading to Hanbury Park, where the deserved recipient is Shaun Saunders.

"Shaun’s Haywards Heath Town had a mighty February, picking up thirteen points (and March didn’t start badly either, did it?!).

"For a first ever season in our league the progression of Town has been exceptional, and plaudits are due to Shaun and all in blue (or if they are away from home, yellow)."

Heath moved to third in the table after beating Hastings United on Saturday.

