Haywards Heath Town announce three signings

Haywards Heath Town have announced three signings ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Top scorer Callum Saunders has committed to another season with the Blues. Saunders has scored 70 goals in 128 games for Heath so far.

New additions are Lloyd Cotton and Jamie Brotherton. Versatile defender Cotton joins from Lewes and has previously played for Peacehaven and Burgess Hill Town.

Brotherton, who is regarded as the 'Bostik Bergkamp', spent last season at Saltdean United and has previously played for Lewes, Peacehaven, Horsham and Worthing.

