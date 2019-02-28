Have you ever seen fog like it at a football match? Stunning photos from Burgess Hill Town v Haywards Heath Town

The Hillians won 2-1 and will face either Bognor Regis Town or holders Brighton and Hove Albion u23s in the final at the Amex. Photographers Grahame Lehkyj and Chris Neal were at the game - here is a selection of their photos. You can read the match report here

Alex Laing weaves his way through the Burgess Hill defence. Haywards Heath Town v Burgess Hill Town.

Andrew Dalhouse holds off a defender.

The Burgess Hill Town team line-up.

Pat Harding and the Hillians fans celebrate.

