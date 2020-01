Heath missed a penalty as United continued their charge at the top of the league. Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game - here are his pictures.

Lloyd Cotton lays the ball off. freelance Buy a Photo

Ryan Warwick up against the Hastings defence. freelance Buy a Photo

Keiran Rowe passes the ball. freelance Buy a Photo

Lloyd Cotton battles for the ball. freelance Buy a Photo

View more