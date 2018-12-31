Hassocks and Chelsea teams line-up for a team picture before the Matthew Harding Memorial game in March on 1997. Do you recognise anyone?

Hassocks Football Club nostalgia: Pictures from the past including when the Robins played Chelsea

Hassocks played Chelsea in a Matthew Harding Memorial game in 1997.

A team-line-up shot from that game was one of many brilliant photos we found in our archives of Hassocks Football Club over the last 25 years. Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Please tag them in our Facebook post of email us at sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk

We recognise Nick Greenwood. Date of picture unknown. Do you know anyone else pictured and the date?

1. Team line-up

We recognise Nick Greenwood. Date of picture unknown. Do you know anyone else pictured and the date?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Neil Smith rues a near miss. Date unknown

2. Near miss

Neil Smith rues a near miss. Date unknown
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
No date known for this picture but we do recognise the unmistakable figure of Phil Wickwar. Let us know if you know anyone else pictured

3. Another team line-up

No date known for this picture but we do recognise the unmistakable figure of Phil Wickwar. Let us know if you know anyone else pictured
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Date and player unknown. Can you help? Post on our Facebook page or email sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk

4. Battle for the ball

Date and player unknown. Can you help? Post on our Facebook page or email sport.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5