Hassocks Football Club nostalgia: Pictures from the past including when the Robins played Chelsea
Hassocks played Chelsea in a Matthew Harding Memorial game in 1997.
A team-line-up shot from that game was one of many brilliant photos we found in our archives of Hassocks Football Club over the last 25 years.
1. Team line-up
We recognise Nick Greenwood. Date of picture unknown. Do you know anyone else pictured and the date?