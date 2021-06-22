Hassocks confirm pre-season schedule - and they kick off with the Ann John Trophy

The Ann John Trophy will kick things off on Tuesday July 6th with Jay Lovett bringing Burgess Hill Town to the Beacon for the annual fundraiser for St Peter & St James Hospice.

Hill are the reigning champions having easily dispatched the Robins 8-1 back in December in a hastily-arranged match once the November lockdown was lifted.

Hassocks' Jack Troak

Jack Troak scored the Hassocks goal from the penalty spot and although the day did not go according to plan on the pitch for the hosts, a record-breaking amount of £1500 was donated to St Peter & St James despite the unusual situation of playing the game on a cold winter day.

Hopefully, even more money can be raised with the match back in its normal summer spot. Kick off will be at 7.30pm and admission is by pay-what-you-can-afford donation.

Division One opponents Oakwood will visit the Beacon on Saturday 10th July at 3pm. The clubs last shared a division in the 2008-09 campaign when Oakwood were a top flight outfit.

The most recent meeting came in April of that season, a 1-0 win for the hosts at Tinsley Lane. Hassocks had earlier beaten the Oaks 3-1 in Mid Sussex a month earlier through goals from Sol Bowra, Adam Williams and Anthony Hibbert.

Another Division One opponent provides the opposition on Tuesday 13th July with Shoreham visiting at 7.45pm. The Musselmen enjoyed their previous trip to the Beacon, a 5-0 win in April 2019 which unfortunately proved too little, too late to help them avoid relegation.

On Saturday 17th July, Division Two Rustington are the visitors. The Blues enjoyed an outstanding 2020-21 campaign, sitting top of Division Two when the season was curtailed before going onto reach the Supplementary Shield final in May where they lost to Montpelier Villa.

Isthmian League Haywards Heath Town make the short journey to the Beacon on Tuesday 20th July, kick off at 7.45pm. Shaun Saunders’ side have been regular friendly opponents for Hassocks since they won the Southern Combination League title in the 2017-18 season.

Last year’s clash ended 2-1 to Heath. Phil Gault scored the Robins consolation, netting against one of his former clubs after returning to Hassocks from a spell in the Mid Sussex League.