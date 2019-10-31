Haringey Borough solidarity ‘right thing to do’ says Horsham boss

Dominic Di Paola said his side’s show of solidarity with Haringey Borough was ‘the right thing to do’ after the North London side walked off in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Yeovil Town two weeks ago.

Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat was reportedly spat at and hit by an object thrown from the Yeovil end while defender Cody Rowe was then allegedly racially abused, leading to Haringey manager Tom Loizou taking his side off the field in protest, leaving the officials with little choice but to abandon the match.

In solidarity, Horsham wore ‘United Against Racism’ shirts in the pre-match warm-ups and gave Borough a guard of honour as they came out on to the pitch to play their first match since the unsavoury events.

Di Paola said: “It was the right thing to do. Sometimes football doesn’t always have to be the priority when things have happened that are wrong.

“It was a good idea from Wezzo (Adam Westwood) and it was appreciated by them. (Football) doesn’t necessarily have to be the be all and end all.

“We’re a very respectful club and I don’t think too many people would have a lot of bad stuff to say about Horsham. I’ve never come up against anyone who’s said anything negative about us as a football club.

“I’m always thinking about the football so I don’t really think about the perception of us but in general we’re pretty well liked and largely respected as a club.

“It’s quite nice sometimes to do these shows of solidarity, to show you’re supporting another club, because it’s not very nice and if you were a person or player that had to put up with that sort of stuff it’s not very pleasant.

“It can’t be very nice to get that sort of abuse.

“And regardless of the alleged racist abuse, he (Pajetat) was having bottles thrown at him and stuff like that which is farcical and not what football is about at all.

“I don’t understand why people rock up to football and think they’ve got a right to hurl abuse at people anyway, I see it all the time and I just can’t get my head round it.

“We did a good deed and, although it didn’t change the world by doing it, it was a good thing to do and they appreciated it on Saturday.”