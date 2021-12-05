Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Haringey 3 Bognor 3 - the match in pictures

Bognor shared six goals with hosts Haringey - coming from behind three times to nab an Isthmian premier point.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 1:15 pm

Goals from Nathan Odokonyero (2) and James Crane secured the result in an entertaining clash in North London. Photographer Tommy McMillan was there and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked - and you can read Liam Goodley's match report here.

1.

Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales

2.

Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales

3.

Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales

4.

Action from the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Haringey in the Isthmian premier division / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Photo Sales
Bognor
Next Page
Page 1 of 5