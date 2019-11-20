Hardwell has high hopes for Pagham after returning as boss

Kerry Hardwell is delighted to be back at a club he can call home – and looking forward to climbing the SCFL premier division table.

The 31-year-old has been a player and reserve-team manager at Nyetimber Lane, and is now back as first-team boss after Bob Paine departed.

Hardwell knows the Lions inside out – as do the trio who will assist him, Louie Haga Hammond, Ryan Pharo and Aaron Millar.

The man who won a league and cup double as Rustington boss aims for a winning start at home to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday, with the Lions one off the bottom.

“I had five or six seasons at Pagham on and off. I know the club and the people who run it so well,” he said.

“They’ve had a tough time recently but I’m hoping we can now have stability and success. It’s a young squad but one with great potential. I may need to bring in three or four, including some experience, but I’m looking forward to it.

“We want to get fans coming to games and smiling.

“Staying up this season is 100 per cent the top priority.”

Hardwell is the club’s fourth manager in a few months after Richie Hellen, Tom Simmonds and Paine all moved on.