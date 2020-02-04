'Handful' Lloyd Dawes can have a strong finish to the season with Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood is hopeful Lloyd Dawes has rediscovered his confidence in time for Worthing’s push for the Isthmian League Premier Division title.

The substitute struck from the penalty spot in stoppage-time to wrap up a 2-1 win for his side at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

That took his tally to nine goals for the season in what has been an indifferent campaign for the forward.

Dawes has struggled with ‘niggly’ injuries and failed to tie down a regular starting spot this term after rejoining the club from Eastbourne Borough in the summer.

But Hinshelwood believes Dawes, who has struck from the bench in Worthing’s past two matches, can finish the season strong.

“Lloyd has got unreal natural ability,” said Hinshelwood.

“When he’s confident he is a real handful at this level.

“Hopefully these couple of goals that he’s got in the past two matches will settle his confidence down.

“Hopefully he’s over those niggly injuries that he picked up and he can finish the season really strongly.

“Like a lot of attacking players are, he is very much a player who relies on his confidence.

“When that’s affecting your game, you start overthinking things.”