Two goals from Paul Weatherby and one from Joey Pout gave the Stringers the win. Aaron Hooker-Meehan scored the Swans goal. Steve Robards was at the game - here are his pictures.

Action from Storrington v Hailsham Town

Storrington's Nigel Dyer (Manager) and Lee Kennedy (Coach) watch on

Storrington's skipper has a shot

Action from Storrington v Hailsham Town

