Grimsby Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds looking to build on Boxing Day win against luckless Mariners

Crawley will be looking to replicate their impressive Boxing Day display this Sunday as they make the long trip to Grimsby Town.

The Reds put in a fantastic performance last time out as they humiliated Northampton; beating them 4-0.

Grimsby will be looking to get out of their terrible run of form as they haven’t won in their previous ten league games. It’s a run that stretches all the way back to September 28th when they beat Exeter City 3-1.

Since then in the league they have played 10, won 0, drawn four and lost six.

In this time they have only managed to score two goals in this time and these both came in a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage and a 1-1 draw with Macclesfield. It’s been a diabolical run for the Mariners as they find themselves sitting 20th in League Two, after a promising start to the season.

Grimsby’s games don’t tend to be high scoring but they will be looking to end their horrible run of form and a win for them would take them just one point behind Crawley.

Boxing Day was a good one for Crawley as they ended a horrible run of their own. Goals from Nathan Ferguson, Bez Lubala, Ollie Palmer and Mason Bloomfield gave Crawley a convincing 4-0 victory.

It was Crawley’s joint biggest margin of victory in the football league, with the other being a 5-1 victory over Barnsley in Sky Bet League One.

It was a fantastic performance from the whole team but with another game coming up on New Year’s Day their could be a bit of squad rotation, keeping in mind the busy schedule.

If the performance is the same at Grimsby as it was against Northampton the Reds should be on course to take points away from Blundell Park, unless Grimsby put in an incredible performance. It’s a game Crawley will be going in to optimistic of claiming victory and looking to gain back-to-back wins for the first time since August 31st.