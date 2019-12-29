Grimsby Town v Crawley Town: Nadesan strikes as Reds pick up a point at Mariners

Crawley Town made picked up a point on the road at Grimsby Town today.

John Yems' side were fresh from their 4-0 victory on Boxing Day but it was Jake Hessenthaler who gave the home side the perfect start after just two minutes with a finish inside the box.

Reds fought their way back but it took until the 37th minute to get the equaliser. Reds were patient on the edge of the box and Nathan Ferguson played in Ashley Nadesan who poked it past the keeper for the deserved equaliser.

The club tweeted on the final whistle: "A largely uneventful second half for both sides, but its Nadesan's first half equaliser that means the Reds return home with a point.

The draw leaves the Reds in 15th place, just two points off 13th. Reds travel to Colchester United on New Year's Day and host Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.