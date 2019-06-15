Green could be next former Bognor favourite to return - and Tuck is back

Rocks playmaker Doug Tuck has agreed to stay at the club ahead of the new Bostik Premier division campaign -- and he could be joined in the middle of the park by former Bognor schemer Stuart Green.

Long-serving midfielder Tuck, who notched up his 300th appearance last season, came on as sub to notch the winner as Bognor lifted the Sussex Senior Cup with a 2-1 AET victory over Burgess Hill Town at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

Now he has committed to pen a new deal giving boss Jack Pearce and first team coach Robbie Blake more good news on the signings front. James Crane has already switched back to the Rocks from Worthing and Ashton Leigh has made the permanent switch from Baffins Milton Rovers.

All roads lead to the Rocks HQ

Stars are set to sign for Bognor

Pearce says he is delighted that Tuck will remain at Nyewood Lane and is hopeful a deal can be struck soon for AFC Totton ace Green. He said: "I think it says a lot about Doug as a person and his feelings for the club that he has agreed to stay with us and we're really very pleased this is the case. We know all about Stuart from his time with us before and we should be able to confirm this news sooner rather than later."

Meanwhile, positive dialogue continues between Pearce and striker Jimmy Muitt, utility man and skipper Harvery Whyte and midfielder Freddie Read while other players set to sign are Moneyfields and ex-Pagham midfielder Lloyd Rowlatt, right-back Josh McCormack, attacking midfielder Emmett Dunn, and central defenders Keaton Wood and Chad Field.