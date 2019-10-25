Graham Potter: "We must channel that feeling of frustration and anger"

By Jacob Panons

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is confident last week's disappointing defeat at Aston Villa has not damaged morale ahead of Everton at the Amex Stadium tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm)

Albion lost 2-1, conceding in the 94th minute, following Aaron Mooy’s first-half red card Villa Park. But Brighton will aim to record back to back home wins against Marco Silva's men and follow-up their 3-0 win against Tottenham last time out at the Amex.

Potter said: “It is going to be a really tough game against a team with really good quality. Like you said they have had a bad time in term of results probably results that they could have got better when you look at the performances. They were a little bit unfortunate to not get wins earlier but they ended with a dominant performance against West Ham.

“They clearly deserved to win the game and they deserved to win by more and sometimes when you go through that sticky period and you get your win it's a good feeling so they will be coming in a good moment. With a good feeling and they have good players.

“We want to bounce back ourselves we have got a feeling of frustration a feeling of anger if you like to how the game was last week so we need to channel that in the right way to respond. The next match is Everton and we have to give that 100 and whatever per cent.”

Potter had to deal with his side’s second red card of the season last week but he was very calm when discussing Aaron Mooy’s dismisal.

He said: “Aaron, I spoke to him. I think he is very upset about it of course. He is upset about his first red card. (He) didn't mean to do it, of course we know that. These things happen unfortunately in football.

“For the first booking, he thought that he was going to put the ball somewhere else but at the same time I see why the referee gives that booking and the second one is a bit of an unfortunate challenge where he wants to try and win the ball back and it looks a bit ugly.

“He is a great lad. He feels bad for it and he has apologised to me and the team and I don't think he needs to do that. It is just part of football. That just shows you about the character and the person that he feels that responsibility. He obviously doesn’t want to harm the team. That's part of the ups and downs of football.

“He was magnificent against Tottenham and part of a 3-0 win and everyone was so delighted and then a week later you can have a different feeling and we have to be together in those moments and support him and carry on.”

Brighton have suffered from injuries to a number of key players this season but with Leandro Trossard and Solly March back in the matchday squad, only Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo remain injured.

Potter said: “They are making progress. Bernie (Bernardo) and Jose (Izquierdo) are the only two (injured). In fairness, everyone else is available for selection. We are good in terms of numbers.

"Jose has had some time out in the grass but has not joined the team yet but he is responding quite well to that. So we are looking to the next stage for him and Bernie has been doing some strength work in the gym and again hopefully in the next week or so he can progress that as well.

"if I am putting times on it (their return) it won’t be this side of the international break."

Trosaard was one of Brigton’s best performers before his injury and the Belgian is back to full fitness and is in contention to start on Saturday.

Potter said: “He got injured in the first international break so the end of August I think. That is how long he has been away. So he has had a week training with the team and worked really hard within rehab so he is available.

“We just need to make sure that he goes in at the right time and in the right way. Obviously, when we went down to 10-men it turned into a bit of a transition game and I didn't want to expose him to that first game back. Come Saturday he would have had two weeks so we will just asses and see how he is but he is an option for the weekend.”