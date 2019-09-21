Graham Potter frustrated as Brighton perform well without taking three points...again

Brighton manager Graham Potter cut a frustrated figure after the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

Brighton domintaed for large periods and Newcastle were thankful to an excellent goalline clearance from Fabian Schar, who denied Aaron Connolly’s goalbound effort late in the match.

The Switzerland international acrobatically hooked substitute Connolly’s 74th-minute effort off the line to ensure the Premier League game finished goalless on a day when even Andy Carroll’s late introduction could not inspire the Magpies.

“I’m a bit frustrated. It is what it is. I thought our performance was really good. We had one cleared off the line and got into their box often.

“Andy Carroll came on and made things frantic at the end, but I’m delighted with the performance and felt we deserved three points.

“We need to maintain that and try and improve. We’ve been playing quite well. We’re disappointed with the points tally and disappointed with the result today.

“The players have got a resilience, character and organisation to defend the box when they need to. We’re lucky that we’ve got that foundation. They try their best every day, which away in the Premier League is not so easy to do.”

Brighton have six points from the first six Premier League matches under Potter, while Steve Bruce left the stadium to a chorus of boos. Bruce has five points from six matches and the Magpies are fourth bottom in the league standings.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: “We found it very difficult. We knew Brighton would come and want to take the football and basically we couldn’t get after it well enough. In the second half we changed a few things and if anyone was going to win the game I thought it would be us.”The Achilles heel is that we have to take big chances when we get them.

“We couldn’t wait to get them in at half time. We didn’t deal with Brighton who kept the ball very well and they made it a difficult evening for us. We got away with one.”