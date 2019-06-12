'Good quality' trialists aiming to seize Worthing chance

Worthing are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to bolster their playing squad for the upcoming campaign.

The club welcomed a number of trialists for a training session earlier this week as manager Adam Hinshelwood aims to identify potential new recruits.

Along with those looking to earn a deal at Woodside Road, several of Worthing’s promising age group players were put through their paces on Tuesday.

Hinshelwood is now planning to run another session this evening and two more next week to provide the trialists and emerging prospects more opportunities before the first-team squad return for pre-season later this month.

The Worthing boss wants those involved over the next few weeks to put themselves in his thinking.

Hinshelwood said: “We had 20 players in at the club on Tuesday for a training session.

“There were about ten trialists and the rest were younger players who were in and around the squad last season.

“Those we looked at came from a couple of contacts that I know and a couple of people that have contacted the club.

“Rather then getting those in and having a massive squad for pre-season - we’re going to start back in a couple of weeks time - we want to have a squad where we know where we are when the first team players come back.

“They’ll be another session this evening and we’ll then cull things as appropriate from there.

“There was some good quality, a good calibre and standard on show.

“There could be a couple of little finds in there and a couple could be featuring in pre-season.”

