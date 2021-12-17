Golds savour Vase victory... Mile Oak off bottom... AFC Southwick and Yapton beaten

Liam Humphreys hooks in the only goal in Littlehampton Town's win over Sheppey / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton Town 1 Sheppey United 0

FA Vase round three

ffLittlehampton Town have reached the fourth round of the FA Vase for the second time in their history.

... and celebrates / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Liam Humphreys’ goal was enough to defeat one of the favourites for the trophy – 31 years after Town last reached the next stage.

On that occasion they went on to be beaten semi-finalists and everyone at the Sportsfield will now be dreaming of this run lasting a little longer.

Golds have been drawn away to Essex Senior League side Athletic Newham in round four. It will be played on the weekend of January 15/16.

Golds joint boss Mitchell Hand said of the win over Sheppey: “The boys were unbelievable.

Josh Ramsden gets the MoM award at Littlehampton United

“We knew we were coming up against a quality side who I’d say are the equivalent of a top Isthmian south east side, so it was important we set up in a way that could nullify their threats and it’s exactly what we did.

“Possession wise they had plenty of the ball but created very little – where as we had the clear cut chances by playing on the counter.

“It was the most disciplined performance we’ve put in this season and it’s great for the club to get to the fourth round for the first time in just over 30 years.”

Storrington 0 Mile Oak 1

SCFL division one

Mile Oak battled to victory at Storrington to move off the bottom of the table.

Covering for first team manager were under-sevens coach Si Rowland, John Paine and Darryl Livesey.

Club secretary and sub Karl Gillingham summed up the win, describing Oak as ‘one club as club members stepped up, included U23s/reserves goalkeeper Bako Xhemal, vets player Nathan Loughlin and the goalscorer, 18-year-old Josh Cooper.

He volleyed home on 37 minutes following a free kick from Louis Foster which Harry Furnell headed back across goal for Cooper’s finish. Furnell suffered a dislocation, but after treatment was back on the pitch.

Despite a feisty response from Storrington, particularly in the second half, Oak stood their ground, and even when reduced to ten men – for a sin bin offence – it was not enough to fell them.

Whittington said: “I was buzzing to hear the result and the way we performed.

“Big thanks to all the players and especially to Karl, Si Rowland, John ‘JP’ Paine and Darryl Livesey for running the team without me.

“It shows what a big effort everyone is putting in.”

Littlehampton Utd 3 St Francis Rangers 2

SCFL division two

Sixteen-year-old Josh Ramsden was called in from the under-23s for his first XI debut in the final game of 2021 at home against St Francis.

He showed no fear and rightly earnt the MoM award in the 3-2 victory.

Pete Bailey, Chad Milner and Matt Wilson put the Ton into a 3-0 lead, with Rangers clawing back two goals in the last 10 minutes.

United gaffer Chris Horner said: “The yo yo is up! But the last ten minutes where ‘squeaky bum time’. We said top five was our target and we’re on track for it.”

Jarvis Brook 3 AFC Southwick 1

Sussex Intermediate Cup

This frenetic second round Intermediate Cup tie brought many chances for both sides.

The first goal came for Jarvis Brook as a well taken corner found the head of Finn Chapman.

AFC Southwick instantly responded, hitting the bar and forcing the keeper to make many saves.

On the break Jarvis Brook doubled their lead with a perfectly placed strike by Jake Broomfield.

Brad Stevens headed home for Southwick seconds before the break.

The second half started with a free kick for Jarvis Brook restoing their two goal lead.

Southwick boss Sammy Donnelly made substitutions and forced a formation change through injury that led to the attacking line-up peppering the goal but with no result.

The game ended with Jarvis Brook progressing. but AFC Southwick will take the positives into their next game – which is in the Mid Sussex League at home to Lindfield at Whitehawk.

Yapton 1 Unicorn Res 3

West Sussex League

Div 2 South

Yapton lost 3-1 to the talented Unicorn outfit for the second week in succession.

It took 35 minutes for Unicorn to go ahead and they added another before half-time from the penalty spot.

The third after the break sealed the game, but Yapton’s Haydn Hitchman grabbed a consolation with a tremendous drive from 30 yards.

* Wick defender Ryan Barrett has been commended for having the heart of a dragon after playing with a broken big toe.

The centre-half injured his foot last month but played through the pain at Oakwood then at home to Montpelier Villa and Dorking Reserves.

Barrett said: “I stubbed my toe in the dark and broke it but I wasn’t going to miss any games. I wrapped it before games and then adrenaline and determination saw me through.

“My toe will be fully healed when we go to Storrington (on December 28). There’s still plenty for us to play for and I want to help the club to finish the season strongly.”

Wick assistant manager Warren Pye said: “Baz is as tough as they come and it’s no surprise that he played through an injury which would have sidelined the majority of players.