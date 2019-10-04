Goalkeeper returns to Burgess Hill Town

Josh James has returned to Burgess Hill Town.

James returns to the Hillians following a spell away at Horsham.

Fans will be more than familiar with Josh’s capabilities, having previously spent four seasons at the Green Elephants Stadium – making 190 appearances in total.

He is available for tomorrow’s trip to Phoenix Sports.

The club have also confirmed Mitch Bromage has left the club in search for regular first team football.

