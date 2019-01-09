Goalkeeper closing in on Worthing return

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan could be back available for selection before the end of January.

Adam Hinshelwood revealed the Brazilian is continuing to make a good recovery after breaking his arm in Worthing's FA Cup win over Moneyfields in October.

Covolan has remained sidelined ever since but should be back in training next week.

Former Crystal Palace stopper Kleton Perntreou has deputised in the 27-year-old's absence and manager Hinshelwood could face a selection headache when he returns.

Brazilian Covolan took part in the warm up before Worthing took on Margate.

And Hinshelwood gave an update on his recovery.

He said: "Lucas is doing really well.

“He did the warm up at Margate and managed some handling.

“I’d say he’s a couple of weeks away now.

“Hopefully he’ll do some training next week then he'll be a couple of weeks away from selection."

There is no date set for the return of defender Alfie Young.

The former Watford centre-back has missed the majority of the season.

And Hinshelwood remains unsure when he'll be back to full fitness.

He added: "Alfie is getting some extensive treatment from a specialist in London.

“We’re hoping to get some sort of indication in terms of timescale for his return soon.

“That will give us a chance to start planning."

