Glenn Murray to face his ‘lucky club’ West Ham but so too are Aubameyang and Aguero...who are the Premier League’s biggest bullies?

Brighton striker Glenn Murray will be looking forward to tomorrow’s clash with West Ham more than most.

Every striker seems to have a lucky club to compete against and for Murray, it’s certainly West Ham.

The Albion man has netted six goals in five games (1.20 goals per game) against tomorrow’s visitors and, despite not scoring in Brighton’s 3-0 opening day victory at Watford, the 35-year-old looked sharp and will no doubt fancy his chances against Manuel Pellegrini’s men tomorrow.

Murray is not the only forward that takes a shine to certain teams and Paddy Power Games research reveals which defenders could be in for a tough time this August.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

PLAYING AGAINST: Burnley, August 17th

GOALS-TO-GAME RECORD: 6 from 3 (2.0 goals per game)

Sergio Aguero

PLAYING AGAINST: Tottenham, August 17th

GOALS-TO-GAME RECORD: 11 from 7 (1.57 goals per game)

Glenn Murray

PLAYING AGAINST: West Ham, August 17th

GOALS-TO-GAME RECORD: 6 from 5 (1.2 goals per game)

Raheem Sterling

PLAYING AGAINST: Bournemouth, August 25th

GOALS-TO-GAME RECORD: 8 from 7 (1.14 goals per game)

Roberto Firmino

PLAYING AGAINST: Arsenal, August 24th

GOALS-TO-GAME RECORD: 8 from 8 (1.0 goals per game)

The Premier League’s biggest bullies…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is officially the Premier League’s ‘biggest bully’ scoring six goals in three games (at a Goals-per-Game rate of 2.0) against his ‘lucky club’ Burnley.

Harry Kane completes the top three of big bullies when it comes to goals-per-game against a certain club. He has scored 11 goals in seven games (1.57 goals per game) against his lucky club, Leicester City – perhaps making a point to his ex-England understudy Jamie Vardy about who is truly the best English striker in the league.

Sergio Aguero’s record is equal to that of Kane, and his lucky opponents happen to be the England captain’s Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining the Premier League, the Argentine forward has terrorised Spurs’ defenders – scoring 1.57 goals per game versus the North London outfit.

Arsenal a lucky club for THREE separate strikers…

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the soft nature of their defensive line-up, but Arsenal are considered a ‘lucky club’ by no less than THREE Premier League goal machines.

Roberto Firmino and Jamie Vardy lead the way from a goal to game perspective, scoring eight goals in eight appearances against Arsenal – averaging a goal a game against the Premier League’s most popular underachievers. Crystal Palace’s set-piece king, Luka Milivojevic has also found the net versus the Gunners on four occasions in just five games.

Only Bournemouth are bigger victims when it comes to being targeted by strikers. Raheem Sterling (eight goals from seven games), Mo Salah (six goals from four appearances) and Marcus Rashford (three from three) can all claim to be calling Bournemouth their luckiest club to play against.

Picking on the big boys…

It is impressive to have a lucky club, but even more so if your lucky club is one of the Premier League’s big boys. When it comes to picking on elite opposition, Sergio Aguero leads the way. He has 11 goals in seven appearances (1.57 goals per game) against his lucky club, last year’s third-place finishers – Tottenham Hotspur.

Another Manchester City player, Leroy Sane, saved his best goalscoring form for their nearest title challengers Liverpool. The German winger has an impressive four goals from three games (1.33 goals per game) against Klopp’s Champions League winners.

However, it’s not just players from fellow title challengers that can claim Liverpool as their lucky club. West Ham’s Michail Antonio has a lovely time against Liverpool, netting four times in four games against the scouse powerhouse.

In a similar vein, Manchester City are bullied by a somewhat unlikely source, Connor Wickham. In games for both Crystal Palace and Sunderland, Wickham – who has lacked the goals his early promise suggested – has at least delivered against arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever club side, scoring four goals in four games against the reigning champions.

Finally, Dele Alli’s impressive record of five goals in five games against Chelsea can be celebrated not just for Chelsea’s position in the league, but also their position as one of Spurs’ biggest rivals.

A Paddy Power Games spokesperson said: “There always seems to be certain players who are blessed with luck against certain sides and while some will say it’s just clinical finishing and skill, Connor Wickham’s goal-to-games ratio against Manchester City suggest that luck more than plays its part. From flat-track bullies, to those who only pick on the big boys, a lot of these top goal scorers face their lucky clubs this month, meaning we could be starting with a bang and an August with lots of goals…did somebody say Score-gust?”

