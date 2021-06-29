Gareth Southgate celebrates the win

Give this man a statue! Gareth Southgate leads England to Euros glory over Germany - picture special

Gareth Southgate is a step closer to earning a statue in Crawley after leading England to the Euros quarter-finals by beatng Germany.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:02 pm

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were enough to earn England a famous victory against their old enemy.

And it was Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools, who masterminded the victory.

They now face Sweden or Ukraine in the semi-final.

But does Southgate now deserve a statue in his home town? You can sign a petition - started by Spotted:Crawley - here to make it happen.

How else could we honour Southgate in town? Send your ideas to [email protected] or post on our Facebook page

1. England v Germany

Gareth Southgate brings off Bukayo Saka

2. England v Germany

Gareth Southgate brings on Jack Grealish

3. England v Germany

Southgate discusses tactics with Steve Holland

4. England v Germany

Raheem Sterling scores the first goal

